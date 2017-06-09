ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches:

Northshore Beach

Maximo Beach

Lassing Park

City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can determine whether the water is safe.

The city claims Public Works officials are sampling waterways more often in an efforts “to better inform and educate residents about their valuable.”

To find out more information about the testing an the potential dangers of poor water quality, check out http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php