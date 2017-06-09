PLAINVILLE, CT (NBC News) — A mother bear and her four little cubs were were “visiting” a Connecticut woman’s backyard when their escapade called for an escape plan.

In a bit of a hurry, the mother bear scurries over the wooden fence in Plainville and waits for the rest. The cubs accept the challenge, but it took them several minutes to make it over as well.

The last little cub had the most trouble figuring it out. He eventually relied on his creative thinking, finding a hole under the fence to join the rest of the gang.