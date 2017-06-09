Cancer survivor’s first and last day of school photos go viral

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — A photo of a young girl depicting her battle with cancer is becoming an inspiration for many.

On the last day of school, seven-year-old Sophi Eber held up a photo of herself from her first day of school, during her year-long journey battling neuroblastoma.

Sophi’s parents took a picture of her holding the picture and posted it online, WDAF reported.

Sophi went through six rounds of chemo, 14 rounds of radiation, a nine-hour surgery and then immunotherapy.

“Every one of those five treatments was 30 minutes of excruciating pain,” said Bethany Eber, Sophi’s mother.

Through it all, she kept smiling.

Now, a year later, she is cancer-free and has a full head of hair.

Her parents shared the photo in order to give others hope.

“With what she’s gone through, and her brain and her heart and all of the things put together, she can change the world and I fully expect her to,” said Bethany Eber.

