Community group hopes to guide future of Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — The last of three planning meetings for the future of the Buckeye Lake Region is being held Friday night.

This ‘Closing Presentation’ concludes the public portion of the process.

A number of companies that specialize in what they call urban/community/retail planning have met with local stakeholders on two previous occasions.

They are focusing on four areas: Downtown Millersport and along the canal; Fairfield Beach; Thorn TWP; and the Rt. 79 corridor of Buckeye Lake, from I-70 to the Yacht Clubs’ Eastport boat yard.

