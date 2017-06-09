Community group hopes to guide future of Buckeye Lake

By Published:

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — The last of three planning meetings for the future of the Buckeye Lake Region is being held Friday night.

This ‘Closing Presentation’ concludes the public portion of the process.

A number of companies that specialize in what they call urban/community/retail planning have met with local stakeholders on two previous occasions.

They are focusing on four areas: Downtown Millersport and along the canal; Fairfield Beach; Thorn TWP; and the Rt. 79 corridor of Buckeye Lake, from I-70 to the Yacht Clubs’ Eastport boat yard.

Reporter Jason Aubry is following this story and will have more details coming up on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m.

