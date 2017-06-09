INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTHR/NBC News) — A family’s pet cat is being called a hero for doing something that caught even his owner off-guard.

“Binky” stopped a burglar climbing in a window at home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

That would-be burglar showed up at a house on Finley Avenue around midnight determined to get in. But the family cat had something else in mind.

“I was shocked the first time he started growling,” said Cynthia Kootz, Binky’s owner.

Kootz says a man was banging on her front patio window. He tried to convince her to let him in and even offered to show her his identification.

“He was beating and kicking,” said Kootz, “trying to tell me there were men trying to shoot and kill him and you got to let me in.”

For her own safety, Cynthia refused. But then the man tried to force his way in through a window.

“The next thing I knew, his hand went through that thing and then Binky went after him,” said Kootz.

Binky launched a second attack when he tried yet a second time to get in the same window. Binky has no claws, so he used his teeth on the intruder while Kootz dialed 911.

“He ain’t got no claws. He can only bite and he got some pretty sharp fangs,” Kootz said.

Police captured the suspected burglar, identified as Earl Scruggs, as he ran away from the home. When asked why he was bleeding, 41-year-old explained that a cat in the house attacked him.

