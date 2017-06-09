Fetal heartbeat abortion restriction gets 4th try in Ohio

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)

COLUMBUS (AP) — A near-ban on all abortions has been reintroduced in Ohio for the fourth consecutive legislative session after its last attempt ended in a governor’s veto.

The bill would ban the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Supporters of the legislation view the so-called heartbeat bill as an opportunity to draw the legal challenge that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

Opponents say it’s unconstitutional, a concern raised even by Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

The bill failed to gain traction twice before. It reached Republican Gov. John Kasich’s desk on its third try and was vetoed.

Kasich’s office on Thursday declined to comment on pending legislation.

