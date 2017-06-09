Friday Freebies: Art, hot air balloons, zombies and more!

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The weather is warm, the days are sunny and the weekend is finally here. If you want to get out and about this weekend without breaking the bank, we have the perfect plan for you. From the Arts Festival and hot air balloons, to yoga and zombies, your weekend plans have never looked so good — and the best part is, it’s all FREE!

All weekend:

Columbus Arts Festival

The Columbus Arts Festival is returning to the Scioto Mile this weekend, celebrating its 56th year bringing the best art and crafts to the Columbus area. The festival features more than 150 performers on six entertainment stages; local, national and international artists; and the work of 14 emerging artists. The festival is free for all ages, and there are free CBUS shuttles running up and down High Street from the Brewery District to the Short North, so you don’t have to worry about fighting traffic or finding parking.

Friday and Saturday:

Local ‘n Live Music Series

Head over to the Gateway’s World of Beer outdoor beer garden to get your fill of local music! On Friday, Ryan Smith and Megan Taylor perform and on Saturday, you can see Nearly a Nation followed by Magnumb Opus. There is no cover charge either night!

Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival

Back for its 36th year, the Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking to the sky on Friday and Saturday. The popular event features carnival rides, live music, craft booths, fireworks and so much more. Admission is free, but ride tickets and food are extra. On Saturday, the festival will close with a fireworks display, which begins at 10pm.

Friday:

Commons for Kids

Grab the little ones and head over to the Columbus Commons for a morning of fun. Kids can enjoy the bounce houses, carousel, Imagination Playground, crafts, games and so much more free of charge. Plus, if the weather allows, there will be an inflatable water slide for some wet and wild fun in the sun. This week, the Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Fire will be teaching kids about public safety.

Franklinton Fridays

Experience a neighborhood celebration of art, science and community this Friday! Franklinton Fridays brings all of Columbus’ finest community and art events together, including art shows and theater performances and everything in between. Visit galleries, check out industrial and interactive exhibits, enjoy food and drinks from local breweries and food trucks.

Saturday:

Family Fishing Day

Grab your tackle box and head to Fryer Park in Grove City for a morning of fishing! Bait will be provided and a limited amount of child-friendly fishing gear will be available for children to use. You don’t need a fishing license to come out, but the event is a catch and release, and fishers are limited to one pole per person. If you’re going, you can bring your own refreshments, but remember that glass containers and alcohol are prohibited.

PBJ & Jazz

Check out the Topiary Park and enjoy story time and a lively jazz concert featuring Bryon Stripling and the Bobby Floyd Trio! The fun starts at 11am with Story time at the Main Library followed by the convert int he park at 12pm and art activities for all ages at 1pm.

Moonlight Market

Check out all Gay Street has to offer on Saturday night at the Moonlight Market. Featuring more than 100 pop-up sidewalk vendors, extended hours at brick-and-mortar businesses, musicians, food and great deals, the market draws thousands of visitors every month. Enjoy an al fresco dining experience on sidewalk patios, check out the local music scene or bring home a unique artisan craft while you support local businesses.

Zombiewalk Columbus

Bring out your best zombie impersonation and help the community at the 11th annual Zombiewalk Columbus. Just bring as many canned goods as you can to donate to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, and get your zombie across the Arena District. Not sure how to do zombie makeup? For only $25, you can walk in to Rendesvouz Hair Salon between 10am and 4pm, and the experts will give you a look to rival that of an extra on The Walking Dead.

Sunday:

Brewga: Craft Yoga

Start your Sunday funday off right with a restorative and relaxing power yoga class, followed by coffee, beer and brunch! The first class is free, and it’s only $5 for every class after that. Just show up, drop in and reconnect with yourself. The class starts at 11am.