VININGS, GA (WXIA) A family is thankful things didn’t take a turn for the worse after their toddler was served alcohol at a local restaurant.

The Smith family went to the Vinings restaurant Sunday after church for lunch and an apple juice was ordered for 18-month-old Aaliyah to enjoy with her meal.

“Everything was normal,” Alexis Smith, Aalyiah’s mom said.

After lunch, the family got up to leave and Aaliyah’s dad noticed that something was wrong with the juice.

“We were about to leave, my spouse got the juice, it was in the kid’s cup, he tasted it and his chest started burning,” she said.

The family notified the manager who then informed the family that an apple juice container was mislabeled and that the child had in fact been served alcohol.

“I started crying at the restaurant. As a mom, it was very emotional alcohol is something serious. You have to be 21 as an adult to drink it,” Alexis said. “I’m just lucky that my daughter did not consume the whole cup because she probably would not be here now.”

The Smith’s think Aailyah took about three sips of alcohol at lunch, which could have increased her blood alcohol level to 0.065.

Read More: http://on.11alive.com/2rdzZ1J