Lawsuit: California business owner dressed like Trump racially harassed employee

PLEASANTON, CA (KRON) — An employee of a construction company in Pleasanton has filed a lawsuit against the owners for racial discrimination and harassment after they impersonated President Trump and displayed Confederate flags around the office.

The lawsuit filed by Tishay Wright, an African American woman and a former employee of Southland Construction Management Inc., claims the owners made unwanted racial comments and was treated unfairly because of her race and gender.

Pleasanton business owners sued View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Confederate flag purse given to Wright Kenneth Hayden dressed a Donald Trump Anita Hayden dressed as a Trump supporter

Wright alleges that the CEO of the company, Kenneth Hayden, and CFO, Anita Hayden, impersonated Trump and decorated the office with photographs of the Confederate flags stating “The Southland Shall Rise Again.”

The Haydens took pictures in front of the flag with Kenneth dressed as Trump and Anita appearing to be a Trump supporter.

Wright also said Kenneth gave her a purse with the Confederate flag on it as a Christmas gift and inside were photos of him and his wife dressed as Trump and a supporter.

In a press release, Wright said she is suing “because no one should be treated this way in America in the year 2017. This is not Alabama in the 1940’s. This country is going backward and it has to stop.”

The law firm representing Wright will hold a press conference Thursday.