Lost in the mail: Indiana man searching for mother’s missing cremated remains

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) — The cremated remains of a woman have disappeared for four months, after being shipped from Grand Forks, North Dakota to Seymour, Indiana.

Donald Mink said he paid North Valley Crematory to mail his mother’s remains after she passed away in February at a nursing home.

“It’s just been almost four months and I don’t know what’s going on with my mother’s remains,” Mink said.

According to the tracking number, the four-pound package was shipped on Feb. 28. But the shipment never made it to Seymour. Instead, the package’s status reads “dead mail.”

The USPS sent NBC affiliate WAVE the following statement:

“The Postal Service offers our deepest sympathy to the Mink family for the loss of their loved one. We are keenly aware of their desire to locate the missing item as soon as possible. We regret that to date the cremains have not been located, but are committed to our ongoing, vigilant search to find them.”

Mink said he has little hope his mother will be found, or that he will be able to say a proper goodbye.

