Man accused of shooting wife to appear in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The husband of a woman shut multiple times in her west Columbus home while her children were upstairs will appear in court Friday morning.

Fernando Romero, 43, will be arraigned on felonious assault charges in Franklin County Municipal court Friday morning. Police say Romero has confessed to shooting his wife, Lucia Romero, 42.

According to Columbus Police, three you ng children were in the west Columbus home Thursday morning when they heard screams coming from downstairs. A man driving by just before 7am heard gunshots and called police. At the same time, one of the children in the apartment called medics for help.

“I heard three gunshots and a female screaming,” an unidentified caller told the 911 operator.

“My mom fell and she is bleeding a lot,” a teenager told a different operator. “Please help.”

When officers arrived, they found Lucia Romero suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The back door to the apartment was open and keys were still in the door, with no sign of forced entry, according to police.

Investigators say Lucia Romero is not expected to survive her injuries.