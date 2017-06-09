Mayor Ginther part of infrastructure meeting with Pres. Trump

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office confirmed the mayor was part of a discussion with President Donald Trump on the nation’s infrastructure.

The president and vice president hosted a summit Thursday in Washington with several mayors and governors from around the United States.

Mr. Trump is holding a weeklong series of related events and announcements to highlight his efforts to combine private and public funding to overhaul the nation’s highways, waterways, electrical and air travel systems.

Ginther was elected the 53rd mayor of Columbus in 2015.