Pres. Trump ‘100 percent’ willing to testify under oath about James Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is asking a friend of former FBI Director James Comey to hand over any memos Comey has given him.

Comey testified Thursday that he’d given a memo including details about a conversation with President Donald Trump to a friend, who was later identified as law professor Daniel Richman. Comey said he’d asked Richman to share content of the memo with a reporter.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and other members of the committee said Friday that they have asked Richman to provide the memo to the panel.

Comey said at the hearing he no longer has copies of the memo and the FBI has so far not provided any to Congress. Comey said he would allow Richman to release it.

___

4:15 p.m.

The House intelligence committee is asking the White House counsel whether there are any tape recordings or memos of former FBI director James Comey’s conversations with President Donald Trump.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Conaway Texas, and the ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, sent a letter Friday to White House Counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

The committee has also sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memoranda in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.

___

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney insists that former FBI Director James Comey revealed details of discussions with the president earlier than Comey had acknowledged.

Marc Kasowitz released a statement Friday to clarify his statement from the day before, after Comey’s Senate testimony.

Comey testified that he gave a memo with his recollections of his conversation with Trump to a friend after the president’s May 12 tweet about possible White House recordings. Comey then urged his friend to share the recollections with the press.

But Kasowitz claims that he believes Comey shared details earlier than that, suggesting it informed a May 11 story in The New York Times.

The statement from Kasowitz was released moments after a news conference in which Trump accused Comey of lying under oath.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave Thursday to the Senate intelligence committee. Comey testified under oath.

Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.

He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

___

3:24 p.m.

President Donald Trump has criticized TV news channels and called them “killer networks that treat me so badly as fake news.”

Trump was speaking at a news conference Friday at the White House with Romania’s president.

Trump chose to take a question after his criticism of TV networks from Jonathan Karl of ABC News. Karl asked him about the Senate testimony Thursday of fired FBI Director James Comey. The former FBI director said the president had told lies.

___

3:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is at last publicly confirming his commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact.

When Trump spoke at the alliance’s gathering in Belgium last month, he did not make reference to the agreement, which is known as Article 5.

But on Friday he said was “committing the United States to Article 5.”

Trump’s omission in Brussels raised concerns on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. White House aides said that the president’s support was implied even though he deliberately did not utter the words.

The only time that Article 5 was invoked was after the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001. Trump was asked if he would move the U.S. to defend NATO if Russia attacked; he did not answer that part of the question.

___

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says fired FBI director James Comey’s testimony Thursday proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction” and that “he’s a leaker.”

Trump also says Comey confirmed a lot of what Trump had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey’s testimony “just weren’t true.”

Trump won’t rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey.

He says, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future.”

Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart.

___

3:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is saluting the United States’ relationship with Romania and praised the nation’s help in the global fight against terror.

Trump appeared Friday in the White House Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Iohannis said this partnership with the United States “shaped Romania as it is today.”

He also praised Trump’s recent call for NATO members to increase their defense spending. Iohannis touted that Romania recently boosted its own allocation of defense spending.

Iohannis also stressed that necessity of NATO and the European Union to world safety. Trump at times has cast doubt on the need for the two alliances.

___

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for talks.

Trump says Romania has been a great ally to the U.S. and he’s honored to host Iohannis for what the White House has said is a working visit.

Iohannis says he’s honored to be at the White House.

The leaders will face the White House press corps at a news conference in the Rose Garden after their talks. Trump will most likely be questioned about Thursday’s testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told the Senate Intelligence committee that Trump asked him to let go of an investigation into Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Trump fired Comey last month.

___

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony.

Trump’s legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department’s inspector general. The complaint will take issue with Comey’s revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president.

That’s according to a person close to the legal team who agreed to speak ahead of the filing on condition that the person’s name is not used.

The team is also expected to file a submission with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump has a long history of threatening to file complaints and lawsuits and not following through.

—By Jill Colvin

___

8:45 a.m.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has concerns about President Donald Trump’s “fitness for office” — and thinks he needs more sleep.

Pelosi is citing Trump’s habit of early morning tweeting, as well as Thursday’s congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told senators he believed Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation.

Trump has come out with a tweet early Friday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”

Pelosi is assessing the president this way: “I’m concerned about his fitness for office.”

She says she believes part of the problem is a lack of shut-eye.

In her words — “More sleep might be a solution for him.”

___

8:40 a.m.

A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence committee says Congress should obtain any tapes that President Donald Trump might have of his conversations with the man he fired as FBI director — James Comey.

Comey testified before that committee on Thursday, and Sen. Susan Collins tells MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she found him “credible, candid and thorough.”

The Maine Republican says Comey was wrong to leak his private conversation with the president. Collins says Comey’s motivation “may have been a good one,” but says Comey should have given that document to the Senate committee.

___

6:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is asserting that fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to Congress represents “total and complete vindication.”

Trump, who did not post on his Twitter account as Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee Thursday, sent a tweet at daybreak Friday. In the post, the president said: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”

Trump was referring to Comey’s revelation that he had passed on to a friend a written memo he’d made detailing a meeting with Trump at the White House — and had asked a friend to give it to a reporter for the New York Times.

During much of the increasingly heated debate surrounding the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s role in the election, Trump has chafed over news leaks, arguing that news organizations had not given them proper attention.

___

5:20 a.m.

A senior Russian lawmaker has dismissed the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey as insignificant.

Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information policy committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, dismissed Comey’s testimony as a “big bubble,” adding that it “will not help Trump’s adversaries to start impeachment proceedings.”

Russian officials have vehemently denied any role in hacking attacks on the Democratic National Convention and voter-registration databases.

___

4:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump will take questions from reporters a day after former FBI Director James Comey accused him of lying in stunning testimony.

Trump has scheduled a joint news conference for Friday afternoon with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

He’ll also be participating in an infrastructure event at the Department of Transportation and holding meetings with his Romanian counterpart before departing for New Jersey, where he’ll spend the weekend at one if his properties.

Comey asserted Thursday that Trump fired him because of the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Comey also bluntly accused the White House of spreading “lies, plain and simple.”

Trump has been unusually silent on Twitter and declined to answer shouted questions from reporters Thursday about the testimony.

___

3:35 a.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

Facing a Senate committee Thursday, Comey portrayed Trump as dismissive of the FBI’s independence. He also made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.

Comey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president. He said it was an effort to further the investigation.