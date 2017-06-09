Reports: Ohio State taps Butler’s Chris Holtmann for men’s basketball job

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Butler’s Chris Holtmann is expected to take the head men’s basketball coaching job at the Ohio State University.

ESPN sources say Holtmann has agreed to an eight-year deal with the Buckeyes and will receive $3 million per season.

Holtmann, 45, has been the head coach at Butler for 3 years. He was also the assistant coach at Ohio University from 2008-2010.

Ohio State has not made an official announcement yet.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.