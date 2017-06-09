Tillerson calls on Arab nations to ease blockade on Qatar

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media on Friday, June 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar.

Tillerson says the blockade is hindering U.S. military efforts and the campaign against the Islamic State group. Previously, the U.S. had insisted the Qatar crisis wouldn’t affect U.S. military efforts in the Middle East.

Tillerson says the U.S. will support efforts to mediate the crisis along with Kuwait. He says the elements of a resolution are available. He says the U.S. asks that there be “no further escalation.”

Tillerson is also calling on Qatar to address the concerns of other Arab nations. He says Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups. He says Qatar has taken steps to address that concern but must do more.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s