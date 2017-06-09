Taylor Swift’s music is returning to Spotify, Pandora, more

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora. The pop stars representative confirms her full catalog will return to all streaming platforms Friday, June 9. Her official Instagram fan account, Taylor Nation, posted the news Thursday. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

The pop star’s representative confirmed her full catalog will return to all streaming platforms Friday. Her official Instagram fan account, Taylor Nation, posted the news Thursday.

Swift’s five albums, including “1989,” also will be available on Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms, her rep said in a statement.

“In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight,” the statement said.

Swift removed her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of “1989,” a Grammy-winning multi-hit pop album. No streaming service besides Apple Music was able to stream it. Swift allowed Apple to stream it after the music platform decided to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.

Swift’s hits include “Shake It Off,” ”We Are Never Getting Back Together” and “You Belong With Me.”

