Teen breaks Down in tears as he receives birthday gift from late father

(INSIDE EDITION) — A Michigan teenager was in tears after he received a special gift from his late father.

Johnny Crow was blindfolded on his 16th birthday by his older sister and taken to a local music shop in Port Huron.

When he got to the shop, the blindfold came off and she handed him a card from his dad, who died of a heart attack more than two months ago.

Before he passed away, the father made arrangements to make sure his son’s 16th birthday would be extra special.

The stunned teen read the card in a whisper and became overwhelmed with emotion.

Crow stood in a puzzled state as the store employees guys at the store brought over a large case containing a new electric guitar.

“Dad bought it for you before he passed away,” his sister said. “For your birthday.”

The teenager was overwhelmed and after he dried his eyes, he plugged it in and strummed away.

“Johnny has been wanting this guitar for a while,” his sister told HuffPost in an email. “He would joke with my dad about getting it in the future. He was a HUGE supporter of Johnny’s music dream and lived for his family. My dad would tell everyone that he knew Johnny was going to be famous one day and worked hard to get him there.”

“It’s a real positive thing to be a part of,” Peter Kruse, owner of the Port Huron Music Center and Grove Mall told The Times Herald. “It was a really emotional day for all of us here… an amazing experience, amazing the world has found it equally as amazing as we did.”

