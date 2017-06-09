Three women indicted after overdose victim’s body dumped near Grove City

The scene where Jacqueline Powers' body was found (WCMH photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says three women have been indicted after an overdose victim’s body was found dumped in western Franklin County.

Brittany N. Westenhouser, 26, Kristen D. Mays, 32, and Erica R. Escuadra, 37, were each indicted on one count of tampering with evidence (F3) and one count of gross abuse of a corpse (F5).

O’Brien says the three women “discovered the victim unresponsive following a possible fatal overdose, made no attempts to contact police or medics for assistance for hours, and dumped her dead body in western Franklin County.”

The overdose victim, Jacqueline Powers, was found May 31 on the side of Big Run Road East.

