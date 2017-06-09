Tight security planned at Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds of more than 40,000 are expected for this weekend’s Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium. This will be the third straight year for the Superfest which is now the biggest country music event in the Midwest.

Some of the hottest names in country music are scheduled to perform including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and the ZAC Brown Band.

Coming less than 3 weeks after the terrorist bombing outside a concert venue in Manchester, England, organizers say there will be adequate security inside and outside Ohio Stadium this weekend.

Promoter Mike Gatto says everyone will be searched on their way in and no bags or purses will be allowed in – only wallets and small clutches or wristlets.

Gatto says concert goers will be allowed to bring in a clear, empty water bottle that can be refilled at water stations inside the stadium.

Gatto says this will be a safe, family- friendly event. “I think country music fans like to come out and have a good time and they tend to be pretty hardy as far as dealing with the weather and I think they’ll be here early and have a great time.”