Truck driver involved in police standoff after chase, crash

FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) – An apparent standoff is underway with the driver of a tractor-trailer who led police on a chase Friday afternoon.

It’s happening along Interstate 30 near Forth Worth, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

According to Fort Worth police, officers tried to stop the driver after the truck hit several vehicles on the Interstate. The driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase through downtown Fort Worth and into Arlington.

Speeds reached 100mph.

The driver crashed in Arlington.

A standoff is now underway, with police taking defensive positions behind concrete dividers.