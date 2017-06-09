Two people recovering after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting just after midnight in southeast Columbus.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30am Friday on the report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Bairsford Circle West. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. According to Columbus Police dispatchers, both victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and they do not have any suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

