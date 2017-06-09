Two people shot by unknown assailant Friday morning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say two people drove themselves to the hospital after being shot by an unknown assailant Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of E. Main St. around Lilley Ave. at approximately 3:25am Friday. Before arriving, police said a second call came in reporting that two gunshot victims had pulled up to an area hospital.

The victims, a man and a woman, told police they had just left a residence on Lilley Ave. when they heard 8-10 gunshots and felt pain. There is no suspect information at this time.

The two people got into their car and drove to the hospital. They are both expected to fully recover from their injuries. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault unit 614-645-0100 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).