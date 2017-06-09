UnitedHealth Group, Gov. Kasich announce plans to bring 700 jobs to Dublin

FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of The UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich and UnitedHealth Group announced Friday that 700 new jobs are coming to central Ohio.

According to a press release, the company is hiring for new positions over the next two years to work out of a newly renovated space in Dublin. UHG is the parent company of UnitedHealthcare.

The new positions will “support care providers and individuals nationwide who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare plans.”

The facility on Parkwood Place is expected to re-open in September and can house up to 1,000 employees.

Candidates interested in the Dublin openings can apply online at http://workatuhg.com/ohio.

