JERSEY CITY, NJ (NBC News) — Cell phone video shows a group of New Jersey police officers kicking a burning man following a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash Sunday.

The man was a bystander whose clothes caught fire after the crash

The video shows the man trying to put out the flames when officers surround him with guns drawn and then begin kicking him.

Prosecutors are continuing to investigate the video, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident for more information.

The Jersey City mayor says he wants the officers fired.

“This is unacceptable,” he tweeted Wednesday. “We’re IDing officers. We’ll pursue termination + criminal charges as appropriate.”

He later told News 4, “I don’t think there’s any explanation that would justify their actions… The entire pursuit that was previous to that fiery crash had questionable judgment calls from the officers, from the shootings to continuing to pursue the car.”

A union representing Jersey City police officers says the officers were trying to put out the flames and get the man to safety.

“Taking swift action isn’t always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way,” JCPOBA President Carmine Disbrow said in a statement.

The police chase began after another man fled police during a traffic stop. Cops pursued him until the driver eventually crashed and his vehicle burst into flames.

Another man happened to be in the area at the time of the fiery crash, and was critically injured by the flames. Prosecutors say that was the man in the video being kicked by cops.

