POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday that a white-handed gibbon gave birth to her first baby, named Siena.

Siena was born April 29 to mom Chanee and dad Leo. The zoo says this species of ape is endangered.

You can find the little family in the Australia and the Islands region of the zoo.

“Chanee is a very proud mommy and will often sit where Zoo guests can get a look at Siena!” the zoo wrote. “Stop by to see if you can spot a glimpse of this little girl.”