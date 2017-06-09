Witness says slain Ohio man’s car moved after police gunshot

Ray Tensing, center, and his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, listen to assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid's opening statement during Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During the opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman has testified in a police officer’s murder retrial that she’s certain she heard a gunshot before the car driven by an unarmed black motorist moved.

Alicia Napier took the stand for the state Friday during the second day of testimony in defendant Ray Tensing’s case. The fired white University of Cincinnati police officer says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the traffic stop.

The defense suggested Napier was distracted by her children and based some of her story on video she watched later.

DuBose was driving DaShonda Reid’s car when Tensing stopped him for a missing front license plate in 2015. Reid testified it had bad brakes. She was DuBose’s fiancee.

Tensing’s first trial ended with a hung jury in November.

A prosecutor told jurors Thursday that the 2015 shooting was “clearly a murder,” while the defense attorney called the shooting justified because the white officer shot “to stop the threat.”

