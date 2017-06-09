Woman dies after west Columbus shooting, husband charged with murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is charged with murder after the shooting death of his wife Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police, Lucia Romero, 42, was shot shortly before 7am Thursday inside a home on the 3500 block of Fremont Street.

She was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital where she was pronounced dead Friday morning.

According to police, Lucia’s husband, Fernando Romero, confessed to the shooting. He was arrested and charged with felonious assault Thursday. Charges have since been changed to murder.

Police say the three children, ages 11, 13, and 15 were in their bedrooms when they heard screams coming from downstairs.