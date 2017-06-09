Woman dies after west Columbus shooting, husband charged with murder

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is charged with murder after the shooting death of his wife Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police, Lucia Romero, 42, was shot shortly before 7am Thursday inside a home on the 3500 block of Fremont Street.

She was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital where she was pronounced dead Friday morning.

According to police, Lucia’s husband, Fernando Romero, confessed to the shooting. He was arrested and charged with felonious assault Thursday. Charges have since been changed to murder.

Police say the three children, ages 11, 13, and 15 were in their bedrooms when they heard screams coming from downstairs.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s