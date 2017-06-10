Adam West, TV’s Batman, dies at 88

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Multiple media outlets are reporting actor Adam West, star of the 1960s hit series “Batman,” has died at 88.

His family said he died after a battle with leukemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement, according to Variety.

