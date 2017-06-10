Air Quality Alert issued Saturday for central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second consecutive weekend, an air quality alert has been issued for the central Ohio area.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission issued the alert for June 10 for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Knox, Madison and Licking counties. The commission says the alert targets areas likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include active children, the elderly and people with asthma and COPD.

The MORPC recommends carpooling if traveling to the Columbus Arts Festival, Buckeye Country Superfest or other events this weekend in order to improve air quality. They also recommend making the following changes:

Turn off your engine instead of idling your vehicle to cut down on vehicle emissions.

Avoid refueling your vehicle, or wait until dusk to refuel your vehicle. Filling up your tank when the daytime heat has diminished helps to reduce harmful ground-level ozone pollution.

Avoid topping off your tank at the gas station. Spilled gasoline pollutes the air when it evaporates.

Avoid mowing your lawn on an Air Quality Alert day. Longer grass in your yard is good for the air, as well as the lawn.