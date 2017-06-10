Attorney general investigating former officer who shot himself and made up story

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether charges will be filed against a police officer who lied about being shot during a traffic stop.

The investigation comes after a request from the Tuscarawas County prosecutor, who recently asked the attorney general’s office to review the incident.

In April, Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks was shot in the arm. Eubanks said he pulled over a vehicle, spotted a mobile meth lab and was shot by a person in the vehicle before the driver fled. Eubanks was treated at a local hospital while a statewide manhunt for two suspects was launched.

About a week later, it was determined that Eubanks made up the story after a failed suicide attempt, according to the sheriff’s office. Eubanks was fired from the police department.

The attorney general’s office will review the local investigation to determine if charges will be filed against Eubanks.