Attorney general investigating former officer who shot himself and made up story

By Published: Updated:
Bryan Eubanks

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether charges will be filed against a police officer who lied about being shot during a traffic stop.

The investigation comes after a request from the Tuscarawas County prosecutor, who recently asked the attorney general’s office to review the incident.

In April, Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks was shot in the arm. Eubanks said he pulled over a vehicle, spotted a mobile meth lab and was shot by a person in the vehicle before the driver fled. Eubanks was treated at a local hospital while a statewide manhunt for two suspects was launched.

About a week later, it was determined that Eubanks made up the story after a failed suicide attempt, according to the sheriff’s office. Eubanks was fired from the police department.

The attorney general’s office will review the local investigation to determine if charges will be filed against Eubanks.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s