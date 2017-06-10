Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk

By Published: Updated:
Bill Cosby arrives with Comedian Joe Torry, second from right, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s spokesman is dangling the possibility that he may testify at his sexual assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.

They say the 79-year-old entertainer would face intense cross-examination about the lurid details of his decade-old deposition testimony, including admissions he obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted sex with.

It also could spoil successful efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to prevent jurors from hearing about the more than 60 other women who say he assaulted them since the 1960s.

Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually violated a former Temple University women’s basketball team employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday after five days of testimony. The defense starts its case Monday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s