Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing wife

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second hearing was held for a suspect in a domestic shooting turned deadly in west Columbus.

Fernando Romero was denied bond Saturday morning during a second arraignment hearing, where prosecutors formally filed murder charges against the 43-year-old suspect.

According to Columbus police, Romero shot his wife, Lucia Romero, inside a home on Fremont Street on Thursday. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Friday.

Officials said Fernando Romero confessed to the shooting and said he threatened to move back to Mexico.

Before his wife’s passing, Fernando Romero was initially charged with felonious assault and issued a $700,000 bond.