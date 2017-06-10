Donation helps baseball players with special needs in Grove City league

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — It was packed baseball diamond in Grove City on a Saturday morning as dozens gathered to watch Buddy Ball, a program that gives kids and adults with special needs the ability to play who wouldn’t have the chance if it wasn’t for this organization.

Buddy Ball is called a game for all. It’s game that John Buyer is happy his son Joel can participate in and thanks to a new donation to the league he can now watch his son bat.

“My son has cerebral palsy and it was a chance for him to play baseball. He watches baseball, he loves the fact that he can get out and run and hit the ball and just participate,” Buyer said. “Joel can’t grasp the bat but he really likes to pull that cord and hit that ball.

The new “Batter Up” machine was given to the Buddy Ball organization by The Columbus Chapter of May We Help.

Buddy Ball Board Member Wayne Kintz says volunteers give their time to make this all possible and don’t expect anything in return.

100 participants ages 3 through 70 play Buddy Ball, a game started two years ago. Dreamfield was made possible through donations and the program is ran by volunteers.

Each player has a buddy with them to help them bat and make it to home plate.

“It’s really about forming that relationship with the buddies and a lot of great life skills that are being learned here with these kids,” Kintz said.

Dozens come out to watch and cheer as loud as they can at games that are played on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

“This is an opportunity for these kids to participate in America’s game,” Buyer said.

Baseball for all is a game that’s all about everybody winning–that’s why all games at Dreamfield end in a tie score.