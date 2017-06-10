Male pulled from Hoover Reservoir following water rescue, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Genoa Township Police say a male was pulled from the Hoover Reservoir after a water rescue Saturday.

It happened around 8pm.

Crews on scene say the male jumped off a cliff at the Reservoir. He had friends with him that tried to help, as well as a passerby.

Dispatchers with Genoa Township Police say he was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police originally told NBC4 the male was a juvenile, but later said his age was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.