Male pulled from Hoover Reservoir following water rescue, police say

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Genoa Township Police say a  male was pulled from the Hoover Reservoir after a water rescue Saturday.

It happened around 8pm.

Crews on scene say the male jumped off a cliff at the Reservoir. He had friends with him that tried to help, as well as a passerby.

Dispatchers with Genoa Township Police say he was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police originally told NBC4 the male was a juvenile, but later said his age was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s