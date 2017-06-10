Grandfather convicted in 2-year-old grandson’s drug death

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio man has been convicted of murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old grandson, who authorities say swallowed a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Joel Soto allowed his grandson Jeremy to take the drug in November 2013 and then set his truck on fire with the child’s body inside to hide the crime.

A jury on Friday found Soto guilty of murder, injury to a child, drug possession and arson charges.

Medical examiner Dr. Kimberly Molina told jurors that an autopsy found methamphetamine in the child’s body and that the boy was dead when his body was set on fire.

Soto faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He will be sentenced on July 10.