COLUMBUS(WCMH) — Police are looking for a 90-year-old woman missing from south Columbus.

Myrtle Hughes was last seen in the area of Griggs Avenue and Harmon Avenue on Saturday.

She was driving a light blue 2009 Hyundai Accent. The tag on the car is EVU1639.

She’s a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’3″ tall and weighs 225 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4545.