Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a 52-year-old man last seen Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Phillip Mattick was last seen at his residence near the Homer Twp./Elliot Cross Road area. Mattick was seen walking out of his yard and into a wooded area of his property. Family members reportedly looked for him.

Mattick was last seen in Homer Township wearing stone washed jeans and a white t-shirt. Sheriff Douglas McGrath’s office says Mattick is diabetic and has other medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office business line (740-962-4044) or tip line (740-962-1369).