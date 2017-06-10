U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jose Aquino-Garcia

Aquino-Garcia is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for money laundering.

Aquino-Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Truman Bailey

Bailey is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Bailey is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Antoine Briggs

Briggs is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Briggs is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Christopher Davis

Davis is wanted by the Dayton Police Department for rape of a child under 10 years old.

Davis is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.