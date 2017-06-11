Armed robber steals medication from NE Columbus drug store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole prescription medication from a northeast Columbus store.

Surveillance photos captured the male entering the CVS Pharmacy at 4280 Morse Road just after 6:30pm on April 10. He wandered through the store before making his way to the pharmacy.

Without warning, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and jumped the counter. He demanded codeine from the employees and grabbed three bottles of pills off a shelf.

He fled on foot out of the store; police are unsure if there was a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his teens or early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build, curly black hair, a dark complexion and an African or Somali accent. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black pullover hoodie with white drawstrings. He also had a black plaid backpack that contained the stolen medication.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.