Crime Stoppers looking for information after coin collection boxes stolen from laundromat

LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward for information after two coin collection boxes were stolen from a Newark laundromat.

It happened on April 25, around 4am at the 21rst Street Laundromat.

Two suspects entered the laundromat and stole coin collection boxes from two washing machines.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with a tip can call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.

