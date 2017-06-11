Drunk driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies suspect alcohol played a factor in rollover crash that took the life of one passenger.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Coshocton County Road 106 on Saturday just before 6pm. Investigators said the driver, Richard Kozlowski from North Canton, was heading westbound in a Polaris UTV when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped and a male passenger was ejected.

The victim, who police have not yet named, was unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead by medics.

Kozlowski, 23, was found to be over the legal limit and was arrested. He is being held without bond on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.