Drunk driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash

By Published: Updated:

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies suspect alcohol played a factor in rollover crash that took the life of one passenger.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Coshocton County Road 106 on Saturday just before 6pm. Investigators said the driver, Richard Kozlowski from North Canton, was heading westbound in a Polaris UTV when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped and a male passenger was ejected.

The victim, who police have not yet named, was unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead by medics.

Kozlowski, 23, was found to be over the legal limit and was arrested. He is being held without bond on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s