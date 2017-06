KNOX CO., (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in the area after they failed to located the pair during a welfare check.

48-year-old Kvein Remillard and 20-year-old Nick Remillard are from the area of Gaskin Avenue in Gambier.

Deputies were unable to locate the two during a welfare check Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says one of them may have a handgun.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 911 or (740) 397-3333.