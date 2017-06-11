Max’s Mission: Jed and Prissa provide double dose of cuteness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week’s Max’s Mission entry takes us to Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue.

Jedidiah and Prissa have two different personalities and are in need of a forever home.

Max absolutely loved to play with Jedidiah! These two ran in circles and could have played all day! Jed came to Fuzzy Paws from the Franklin County Dog Shelter. In the past, he had surgery on his eye; it was removed due to glaucoma. But he is doing amazing now. Jedidiah is about five years old and loves everyone! He would be great for any family.

Prissa is a sweet little girl from Morrow County. Her owner moved to a nursing home and could no longer care for her. She loves to hang out with “her person” and sit on laps. She is okay with other dogs — she didn’t like Max as much as he liked her — but would prefer to be an only dog. The folks at Fuzzy Paws say she would be great for someone who is retired!

For more information visit Ohiofuzzypawz.com.