Police looking for drive-by shooting suspects who rode in pickup truck bed

By Published:

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Police are looking for suspects who shot out a vehicle window while riding in the bed of a pickup truck.

Lancaster police released three photos of a black Ford Ranger in which two males, one white and one black, were spotted in the bed of the vehicle. One had a BB gun and fired at a vehicle window, breaking it.

The shooting took place in the area of Harrison Avenue and West Wheeling Street at about 8:20pm on May 26.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Officer T.A. Temper at the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680, ext. 4654.

