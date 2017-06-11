Police responding near shooting at Eastland Mall, two people injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall.

It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store.

Police confirm two people were shot in the incident.

They’re looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male.

Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.