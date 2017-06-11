President Trump makes surprise appearance at wedding reception

By Published:
FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington after the House pushed through a health care bill. Womens groups are threatening to take the Trump administration to court after a leaked draft regulation revealed a plan to let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple have welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception: President Donald Trump.

The Republican president made a brief appearance Saturday at the reception, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster. He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party’s push to dismantle the U.S. health care law.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, “Looking good, Donald.” The crowd then chanted “USA, USA,” as he left the room.

Trump has been known to stop in on weddings held at the golf club in the past.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s