PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal has won his record 10th French Open title, beating No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

It took the fourth-seeded Nadal just over two hours to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, with the Spaniard sealing it on his second match point when Wawrinka sliced a backhand volley into the net.

Nadal did not drop a set all tournament on his way to his 15th Grand Slam title overall.