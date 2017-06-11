Man critically injured in overnight Franklinton shooting

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Franklinton.

Columbus police were called out to the 300 block of Avondale Avenue at about 2am Sunday. Medics found the with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was rushed to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots and a car was seen speeding away from the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s