Man critically injured in overnight Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Franklinton.

Columbus police were called out to the 300 block of Avondale Avenue at about 2am Sunday. Medics found the with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was rushed to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they heard four gunshots and a car was seen speeding away from the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.