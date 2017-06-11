Worthington teen missing in waters near Fripp Island in South Carolina, authorities report

BEAUFORT CO., (WCMH/WSAZ) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing in the waters near Fripp Island, WSAZ reports.

A Worthington Schools spokesperson confirms that teen is a student and basketball player with Thomas Worthington High School, Eric Clark.

According to WSAZ he was reported missing around 2:30pm. He was with other swimmers and was reportedly caught in an under tow.

The Coast Guard is helping the Beaufort Marine Rescue with their search.

Incoming Junior Eric Clark is in South Carolina on a trip with the basketball team, the spokesperson said.