Better Call Jackson: How to handle abandoned homes in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the most dangerous safety issues for a neighborhood is a long time abandoned structure. In addition to the high grasses and varmints that are attracted to the area, these vacant houses can be structural insecure.

Becky Shade gave Better Call Jackson a call about a property next to her home on Osceola Avenue. She says the house has been vacant for more than 10 years and is at her wits’ end on what to do.

She has taken the property owner to court twice. At the last hearing, an environmental judge ordered the owner to bring the property to code in six seeks. That hearing happened nearly six years ago.

Better Call Jackson made numerous calls to the city of Columbus Code Enforcement and the Department of Development about the property. Late last week, the city had a contractor cut the over grown grass and weeds on the property. But problems still remains. The outside walls on this house are so weak, a gentle nudge will move the walls.

Tonight on NBC4 at 6pm, Mike Jackson shows you the steps required if you have a nuisance property next to your home.